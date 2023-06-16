Juneteenth Jubilee celebrated Saturday in downtown Columbus

The Bartholomew County branch of the NAACP will be holding a Juneteenth Jubilee: A Celebration of Education from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Columbus.

The event will have food, music, kids activities, arts, clothing, a health corner and more.

According to the Columbus city engineer’s office there will be several streets closing Saturday in the downtown area, with setup starting at 8 a.m. in the morning. Fourth Street will be closed from Washington to Franklin Streets. Franklin will be closed from Fourth to Fifth Streets. Fifth Street will be closed from Franklin to Lafayette.

You will also see parking restrictions downtown and alleys closed during the event.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., marking the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas, more than two and a half years after it was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.