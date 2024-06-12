Juneteenth activities planned for downtown Columbus

The Bartholomew County and Columbus branch of the NAACP will be holding a Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday June 22nd.

The event will have a theme of “Healing Our Soul.” According to organizers, it will celebrate the resilience of the Black community and how food, music, arts and the movement have connected to help heal suffering over centuries of enslavement.

Activities will include talks by culinary historian and cookbook author Michael Twitty, panels on mental health and why history matters and two walking tours of black history locations in downtown Columbus by Paulette Roberts.

There will also be a kid zone, health corner, food vendors, merchandise booths, music and more.

Activities will be from 11:30 to 6:30 on Saturday June 22nd in the Fourth Street Entertainment District in downtown Columbus.