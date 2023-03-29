Judge: Pence must testify in Jan. 6th investigation

A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President, Indiana Governor and Columbus native Mike Pence must testify before a grand jury on conversations he had with former President Trump leading up to the January 6th Capitol Riot.

The judge, however, said Pence can still decline answering questions related to his own actions on January 6th while serving as President of the Senate for certification of the 2020 presidential election. Pence did certify the 2020 election results that day, a decision he has often said was the right one.

Pence can still appeal the ruling.

Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed Pence as part of the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the election.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana and TTWN Media Networks Inc.