Johnson County woman arrested after road rage with gun

A Johnson County woman was arrested last week in what state troopers are calling a road rage incident with a handgun.

According to state police reports, a witness said a woman driving another vehicle pointed a gun at their car at about 11 a.m. in the morning Friday while driving on Interstate 74 near the Indiana/Ohio state line. Troopers found the vehicle near Batesville and stopped the car, where a police dog alerted to the smell of drugs inside.

The search uncovered four grams of methamphetamine, five grams of marijuana, and a handgun.

50-year-old Lisa M. Hancock of Franklin was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, pointing a firearm, reckless driving, and possession ofmarijuana.