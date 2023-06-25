Johnson County suffers tornado damage

Several Johnson County roads and neighborhoods are closed due to tornado damage this afternoon, according to Sheriff Duane Burgess.

Burgess says there is tornado damage in White River Damage. Road closings include:

Travis Road is closed between Mullinix Road to Morgantown Road

Morgantown Road from Mullinix Road to Whiteland Road

Stones Crossing Road from State Road 135 to Saddle Club Road

Saddle Club Road from Stones Crossing Road to Smokey Row Road

“Several neighborhoods along those roads are also closed off to the public as well due to storm damage. We are asking people to stay out of the area due to powerlines being down and the amount of homes that have been affected.”

A list of neighborhoods that have been affected by the tornado will be available at a later time.

The American Red Cross will have a shelter at Greenwood Middle School, it should be open at 7 p.m. . Greenwood Middle School is at 1584 Averitt Road.