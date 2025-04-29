Johnson County seeking design proposals for public mural project

The Johnson County Community Foundation is looking for your designs for the Color the County Mural Program.

According to the foundation, organizers are looking for a mural design and plan to award $3500 for the winning design, along with mural materials. They will also provide the instruction needed to prepare for an outdoor mural installation. The winner must work with the Foundation to complete the mural by this summer. That will include mural prep work leading to the community painting day and mural touch-ups and completion.

Organizers say that no previous experience is necessary. The Foundation is looking for local artists, emerging artists, art students and creative community members interested in submitting mural designs.

The mural location will be at Taxman Brewing Company on South Baldwin Street in Bargersville.

The deadline to submit your design is May 28th.

Design Criteria

Design Content: Successful designs are bright, colorful and appealing to both pedestrians

and viewers in vehicles. To be classified as artwork and to avoid inadvertently violating

signage ordinances, design should not include logos, phrases or branding for any business,

product, good, activity, service or private interest. Since location is public and visible to

viewers of all ages, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds, designs must not include nudity,

suggestive poses, hate speech or imagery that any group might find obscene, oensive or

morally shocking. Political, religious or memorial artwork is also unacceptable.

and viewers in vehicles. To be classified as artwork and to avoid inadvertently violating signage ordinances, design should not include logos, phrases or branding for any business, product, good, activity, service or private interest. Since location is public and visible to viewers of all ages, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds, designs must not include nudity, suggestive poses, hate speech or imagery that any group might find obscene, oensive or morally shocking. Political, religious or memorial artwork is also unacceptable. Design Application: Selected design will be applied using exterior paint and a clear-coat

graiti block directly on the location surface.

graiti block directly on the location surface. Design Format: You may submit your concept as a hand-drawn design or digital file (.jpg or

.pdf). Submission must show the art by itself and as a mockup on the building.

Submission Details

.pdf). Submission must show the art by itself and as a mockup on the building. Submission Details Deadline: No later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Entry Fee: No entry fee is required. If you wish to make a donation to JCCF’s Color the

County Fund, we appreciate all contributions.

County Fund, we appreciate all contributions. Entrant Information: Each entry must be accompanied by a separate entry form available

at www.jccf.org/mural-program/

at www.jccf.org/mural-program/ Submission Location: You may hand deliver, mail or email your submission(s).o Hard copies must be hand delivered or mailed to:

Attention: Mural Design

Johnson County Community Foundation

398 Main St. / P.O. Box 217

Franklin, IN 46131

Attention: Mural Design Johnson County Community Foundation 398 Main St. / P.O. Box 217 Franklin, IN 46131 Digital copies must be sent to Joe Morris: [email protected]

Design Selection

The judging panel is composed of volunteer community members and JCCF partners.

Panelists will review the entries and select the finalists based on the following

considerations: