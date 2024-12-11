Johnson County REMC receives $35 million federal loan

Johnson County REMC will be receiving a $35 million loan from the US Department of Agriculture to help build up the power network in the community.

USDA Rural Development Indiana Acting Director Curtis Johnson is announcing the loan through the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program. The loan wjll help connect more than 3,500 customers and improve 280 miles of powerlines. That will include $1.2 million in smart grid technologies.

Johnson County REMC is based out of Franklin and serves more than 30,500 customers in Brown, Johnson, Morgan and Shelby counties.

The director said that the loans are an investment in sustainable technologies and resources making communities more resilient and attractive for families and businesses. They are meant to ensure customers in rural Indiana has access to reliable electricity.

Overall the USDA announced $76 and a half million in investment in five projects in Indiana.