Johnson County inmate dies at jail

A Johnson County inmate was found dead in the county jail Friday morning.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, jail staff found the inmate unconscious in their call at about 9:32 a.m. Friday morning. The correctional officers immediately began life-saving efforts and Franklin Fire Department and medics responded to the scene.

Despite CPR and other life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

Sheriff Duane Burgess says that there is no foul play suspected.

The Johnson County Coroner’s office is working to notify the next of kin who live out of state. The inmate’s name has not yet been released.