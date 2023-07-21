Johnson County foundation promotes new director

Kim Kasting. Photo courtesy of Johnson County Community Foundation.

The Johnson County Community Foundation has a new leader.

The foundation is announcing that Kim Kasting has been appointed as the president and chief executive officer.

Kasting has been serving as the Foundation’s vice president of development and previously served as director of grants and scholarships. She has help lead JCCF to grow from $11 million to $40 million in assets. She also led the foundation’s first 24 hour Giving Day that generated more than $270,000 for local nonprofits.

Former President and CEO Gail Richards is retiring after serving for JCCF for 15 years. Richards will continue to serve as director of special projects until March 2024.

You can learn more at www.jccf.org.