Johnson County deputy dies at police academy

A Johnson County deputy has died while training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.

According to the sheriff’s department, Deputy Tim Guyer died from a medical emergency Tuesday. Indiana State Police say Guyer was found unresponsive in his room yesterday morning.

Sheriff Duane Burgess said that the department’s “thoughts and prayers are with Tim’s family as they navigate this difficult time.”

Guyer’s patrol vehicle will be parked in front of the Sheriff’s Office in Franklin to we pay respect to him and his service with the Sheriff’s Office. Burgess said members of the public are welcome to leave their sympathies and remembrances at the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the family on honoring their wishes for funeral arrangements.

Indiana State Police say this is the sixth death in the line of duty this year.

Image courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.