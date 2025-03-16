Johnson County Community Foundation Receives $1 Million Donation
The Johnson County Community Foundation received a generous gift donation of over $1 million dollars from James Kocher, marking the largest living donor
contribution in the Foundation’s history. The donation establishes the James R. Kocher
and Evelyn J. Kocher Fund, and an endowment fund, dedicated to supporting seniors, addressing food
insecurity, and assisting veterans’ organizations.
The fund will provide essential support to local nonprofits that work to improve the quality of life for
seniors, ensure access to food for those in need, and aid organizations that serve veterans.