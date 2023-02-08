Job skills workshop seeking February program participants

Bartholomew County Works is now accepting applications for its upcoming workshop sessions.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The day-long workshop series will start on Monday Feb. 20th and run through Feb. 24th. Workshop topics include: applications, resumes, interviews, personality and skills inventories, interview attire, body language and other subjects.

The deadline to sign up is Feb. 15th and an orientation session will be held Feb. 16th from 10 to 11:30 in the morning.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630.