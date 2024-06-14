Job readiness workshop taking applications for July session

Bartholomew County Works is accepting applications for the upcoming July sessions of its job readiness workshops.

Bartholomew County Works helps members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The day-long workshop series will start on July 8th and run through July 12th at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held July 3rd from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the morning.

The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, July 2nd.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.