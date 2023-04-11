Job readiness seminar taking applications for April

Bartholomew County Works is now accepting applications for its upcoming job readiness workshop.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The day-long workshop series will start on Monday April 24th and run through April 28th at Yes Cinema. Workshop topics include: applications, resumes, interviews, personality and skills inventories, interview attire, body language and other subjects.

The deadline to sign up is April 19th and an orientation session will be held April 21st from 10 to 11:30 in the morning.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.