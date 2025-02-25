Joann Fabrics to close all locations under new liquidator

Fabric and craft store chain Joann will now be closing all of its locations.

In central Indiana, the chain has stores in Columbus, Franklin and Bloomington.

A liquidator has agreed to buy all of Joann’s assets and going-out-of-business sales will be held at stores. The company made the announcement Monday. The Ohio-based retailer previously announced plans to close nearly 500 of its approximately 800 stores after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in two years.

Joann was founded in 1943 in Ohio.