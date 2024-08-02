Jim Bickel President and Chief Executive Officer at CRH Announces Retirement

Jim Bickel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbus Regional Health, has announced his intent to retire after nearly 34 years of service with Columbus Regional Health in 2025.

(Steve Baker and Jim Bickel, Courtesy of CRH)

With Bickel’s announcement , the Columbus Regional Health Board of Trustees has initiated a succession plan, effective August 1st, 2024 that will separate the roles of President and CEO of Columbus Regional Health. Jim Bickel will continue in the role of CEO, and the Board has announced that the current Chief Operating Officer, Steve Baker, will assume the role of President, in addition to his duties as Chief Operation Officer. As CEO, Jim Bickel will focus on strategic and long-term initiatives for Columbus Regional Health, and as President and Chief Operation Officer, Steve Baker will oversee daily operations of Columbus Regional Health.