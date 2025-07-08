Jennings woman facing charges after gas station outburst

A Jennings County woman has been arrested; accused of acting erratically at a North Vernon gas station.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, officers were called to a gas station on State Street at about 6:15 a.m. last Wednesday after witnesses say a woman nearly struck a semi and gas pumps while trying to park. Officers found the woman who they say was showing signs of extreme impairment. Police say that she refused to identify herself, declined field sobriety tests and refused a test at the hospital. A search warrant was issued for a blood test.

She wasn’t identified until she went to jail where she was recognized by jail staff as 28-year-old Sydney E. Bingham of rural Jennings County.

Police say that her vehicle had a false plate that did not match the make or model of the car.

She was arrested on preliminary charges of

Operating a vehicle While Intoxicated (Controlled Substance)



Public Intoxication



False Informing



Obstruction of Justice



Refusal to Identify Self



Toxicology results are pending and the incident remains under investigation.