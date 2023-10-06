Jennings sheriff’s department recognizes jail commander

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is recognizing its jail commander, Maj. Natasha Goins.

The department held an awards ceremony recently recognizing what the sheriff called “her tireless efforts of the past year.” She received a General Commendation Award from the American Police Hall of Fame.

Goins was praised for her preparation and leadership during an inspection of the jail by the State Department of Corrections, which showcased the jail’s standards.

And she was recognized for transformative programs that help inmates turn their lives around.

For example, she was also praised for the creation of an emotional support dog program for the jail. The department says that Goins has a deep understanding of the emotional needs of inmates and is committed to creating a more humane and supportive environment.

Chief Deputy Jeff Jones praised Goins for inspiring others with her “unwavering commitment to the betterment of our facility and the lives of those it serves.”

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department