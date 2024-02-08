Jennings sheriff recognizes deputy for missing senior search

A Jennings County deputy is receiving the Knights of Justice Award from the American Police Hall of Fame.

According to the Jennigns County sheriff’s department, Deputy Morgan Gabbard took the lead in investigating the disappeareance of an elderly woman in October. Multiple police agencies were involved in the search. The investigation found the woman in Kentucky and she was safely returned home.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman presented Gabbard with the award recently.

Photo: Deputy Morgan Gabbard receives an award recently from Sheriff Kenny Freeman. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.