Jennings school evacuated after bomb, gun threats

No bombs or weapons were found in Jennings County schools after a series of phone messages seemed to make threats yesterday afternoon.

The incidents started at about 12:11 p.m. yesterday when a student in the Jennings County High School cafeteria received an air dropped message via their iPhone, with the sender identified as “There’s a bomb at JCHS.” The attached image was a photo of two people sitting on a couch.

The student reported the suspicious message to school staff and the school resource officer, leading to the school being locked down and law enforcement from many agencies being brought to the scene.

Sergeant Isaac Barkes, spokesman for the North Vernon Police Department, explains late yesterday afternoon that the response included Homeland security, Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Indiana Excise Police, Indiana Conservation officers as well as North Vernon police:

The students and staff were evacuated to the middle school. Homeland security brought a police dog to the scene, trained to detect explosives.

But while that search was going on, another air drop was made inside of Jennings County Middle School showing a photo of the gun. That led to a search of the middle school.

No guns, explosives or weapons were found at either school.

High school students were sent back to the building before being released to their parents or to school buses.

Both high school and middle school students are having a virtual learning day today, while elementary school students are in class in person as normal.