Jennings police dog to be named after TV show SEAL

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department plans to name its newest police dog after Brock Reynolds, a U.S. Navy SEAL team member and military dog handler character featured on the SEAL Team TV show.

According to Sheriff Kenny Freeman, the dog will be named Brock in recognition of the service members and their dedication portrayed in the series. The character is portrayed by actor Justin Melnick, who was a K9 officer from Daleville, Indiana. Melnick originally joined the show just as a dog handler and was featured as an extra but became a recurring character.

The sheriff’s department is raising $15,000 to purchase the newest dog. Freeman said the department is accepting donations through its JCSO K9 Fund. Any donations will be used directly for the purchase and training of Brock. Freeman said that will ensure the local law enforcement team is equipped with the resources needed to serve and protect the community.

You can mail donations to:

JCSO K9 Fund

925 S. State Street

North Vernon, Indiana 47265 )

Photo: Retired Jennings County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Allen Ritchie works with K-9 officer Vampir. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.