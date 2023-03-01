Jennings police dog makes impact in young career
Jennings County authorities are touting the sensitive nose of their newest police dog.
According to the sheriff’s department, police dog Dino and his handler Deputy John Amis graduated from K-9 school in October. Since then, Dino has been responsible for the seizure of 170 grams of Methamphetamine, 8 grams of Heroin, and 6 Grams of Fentanyl.
Yesterday, deputies stopped a vehicle at about 1:40 a.m. in the morning on State Road 7 for traffic infractions. Dino alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle and a search recovered 24 grams of Methamphetamine along with Drug Paraphernalia.
At about 7 p.m. last night, deputies stopped a vehicle on Scott Street and Dino was brought to the scene, where the dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle. A search recovered 13 grams of methamphetamine.
Both stops resulted in arrests, deputies say.
Photo of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department dog Dino courtesy of department.