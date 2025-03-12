Jennings police dog makes first capture

A wanted man was taken into custody in Jennings County and authorities are crediting a police dog with its first collar.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, an officer from the North Vernon Police Department and a deputy noticed an SUV stop suddenly, partly blocking the road at Hoosier and 7th Streets Monday. The officer and deputy got out of their vehicles to investigate and a man ran from the vehicle.

Officers recognized the man as Joshua Lucas who was wanted on Jennings County felony warrants. After several attempts to get Lucas to stop running and a warning about releasing police dog Brock, the wanted man continued to flee. Deputy Michael Watts released the dog who quickly apprehended the suspect. Lucas was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police say.

A search uncovered 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. After being treated at St. Vincent Jennings hospital, Lucas was arrested on new charges for possessing the drugs and for resisting law enforcement.