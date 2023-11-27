Jennings officials urge drivers to secure cargo

Jennings County authorities are urging truck drivers to make sure that their loads are properly secured and their vehicles kept up on their maintenance.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a semi spilled its load of fertilizer on the west-side roundabout recently. The investigation revealed that the structural supports for the truck’s cargo box were severely rusted and that was a primary contributing factor in the spill.

Chief Deputy Jeff Jones said that regular vehicle checks and proper load securing are crucial to safety on the road. He suggested that simple steps like checking your tire pressure, securing your cargo, regular vehicle and trailer inspections and following local road and safety regulations will help top prevent accidents and to keep highway safe.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.