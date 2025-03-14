Jennings officers receive life-saving awards

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is recognizing first responders who helped save the life of a choking baby last year.

According to the sheriff’s department, Sheriff Kenny Freeman presented the Life Saving Award to deputies Blake Maynard and Dylan Smock, as well as North Vernon Police Department officer Joe Watts on Wednesday.

The deputies and officer were called to a home in Country Squire Lakes in December about a 15 day old baby who was struggling to breathe. The deputies were able to clear the infant’s restricted airway and monitored the baby’s condition until medics arrived.

Freeman said he was proud of the deputies and officers and the valuable relationship between the county and city departments. He said North Vernon officers never hesitate to assist deputies when needed.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.