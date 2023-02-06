Jennings man facing narcotics charges

Benjamin Creech. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

A North Vernon man was arrested on drug-dealing charges after a narcotics investigation last week.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was issued for a home in Country Squire Lakes Thursday. The search uncovered about 65 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 firearms, more than $2000 dollars in cash, scales, and items used to distribute methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Benjamin Creech. He is facing preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and for possessing meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.