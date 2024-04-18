Jennings man convicted of child solicitation

A Jennings County man has been convicted of child solicitation.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, 64-year-old Douglas Cherry of North Vernon was arrested in December 2022. He was accused of having online sexual conversations with what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. However, when he arrived at a home expecting a sexual encounter with the girl, he was arrested by deputies.

On Tuesday, a jury found Cherry guilty of a child solicitation, according to the sheriff’s department.. A sentencing date is not yet available.

The sheriff’s department warns parents to be vigilant of their children’s social media use, as online predators are always looking for victims. If you suspect your child has been contracted by an online predator, you should contact your local authorities.