Jennings man accused of shooting father to death

Indiana State Police Press Release

Last night, February 9, 2025, a 30-year-old North Vernon, Indiana man was arrested on murder and other related charges following a joint investigation by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police into the death of his 53-year-old father. Shortly after 10:00 pm last evening, Officers from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, North Vernon Police Department, and Indiana State Police responded to an address in the 4000 Block of East Private Road 450 South in southern Jennings County after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Officers arrived and located a deceased male who had been shot, later identified as Robert “Matthew” Montgomery, age 53, lying outside of the residence. Officers were able to get the alleged suspect, Conner M. Montgomery, age 30, to exit the residence where he was taken into custody.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Conner was at the residence with an adult female and two children when an altercation occurred where he pointed a gun at her and fired it inside of the home. When the female attempted to leave the home, Conner shot her vehicle, disabling it. Conner’s father, Robert Montgomery, was called to the scene before law enforcement was notified. When he arrived, Conner allegedly shot him while he stood outside of the home.

Conner Montgomery was arrested on initial charges of murder, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery (in the presence of minors), neglect of a dependent, and pointing a firearm.

He was incarcerated in the Jennings County Jail pending an initial appearance in the Jennings County Circuit Court.