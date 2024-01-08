Jennings man accused of felony child abuse

A Jennings County man is facing charges after an infant suffered injuries including a broken leg.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received word from Schneck Medical Center in Seymour last Monday that a 1-year-old appeared to be the victim of abuse including bruises to the face, a burn to the arm, and a spiral fracture of the left leg. The child was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for specialized treatment.

The injuries were believed to have happened at a home in Marion Township in Jennings County and deputies began investigating. On Wednesday, detectives interviews 26-year-old Kiah D. Wingate, who is not related to the child. Police say Wingate confessed to causing the injuries.

Deputies along with the Indiana Department of Child Services arrested Wingate on felony charges of Battery on a Minor causing serious bodily injury and Neglect of a Dependent causing serious bodily injury.