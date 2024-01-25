Jennings jail falls below 100 inmates in new 14-year low

Jennings County Sheriff Kenny Freeman is touting a recent inmate count of 100 inmates, the lowest population in 14 years.

Freeman, posting on social media, said that he never thought the inmate count would be so low. When he started as sheriff in 2019 there were more than 180 people in the jail.

Looking back at inmate populations on jail inspection days going back to 2010, the previous lows were 109 inmates in 2013 and 2014. The highest was 193 in mates in 2017.

Freeman said he knew the county would reduce the jail population with programs and proactive law enforcement. However he didn’t think it would have as big an impact as it has had.

He thanked the county’s law enforcement team members saying that they have been working hard.