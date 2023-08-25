Jennings girl recognized for life-saving actions

Jennings County authorities are recognizing what they are calling a heroic 7-year-old girl whose actions helped save her grandmother’s life.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, the grandmother, Mary Evelyn Speer fell down the stairs in June. The granddaughter, Maklynn Speer called 9-1-1 and calmly gave crucial information to the first responders, who were able to quickly arrive and provide medical assistance.

The department praised the girl this week, saying the incident shows the importance of preparing children for emergencies and teaching them how to react under pressure.

Jennings County Sheriff Kenny Freeman presented the girl with a certificate of achievement this week.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department