Jennings dispatcher recognized for work during chase

A Jennings County dispatcher is being recognized for her role in ending a recent police pursuit.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, dispatcher Sandra Beam is being recognized with the Knight Chevalier award from the American Police Hall of Fame. During a recent chase, Beam spoke directly with the fleeing suspect encouraging them to stop fleeing from officers. The sheriff praised her quick thinking, exceptional communication skills, and dedication to public safety. He said that she helped ensure the safety of law enforcement officers and the community.

Beam has been serving Jennings County for more than 24 years.

Photo: Jennings County Sheriff Kenny Freeman and dispatcher Sandra Beam. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.