Jennings detective recognized for lifesaving efforts

A Jennings County Sheriff’s Department detective is being praised for his recent life-saving efforts while off duty.

According to the department, Detective Ian McPherson and his family were visiting Santa’s Candy Castle in Santa Claus, Indiana a few days before Christmas when a young girl became faint and started losing consciousness, McPherson stepped in to assist the family, stabilizing the girl until paramedics arrived. Later that night he received word from the girl’s family that she had made a full recovery.

On Saturday, McPherson was involved in another off-duty incident, this time when he and his family stopped at a restaurant to eat in Evansville. A young girl began to choke at a nearby table and McPherson performed the Heimlich maneuver on the girl, dislodging the chicken nugget that was causing her to choke. After she recovered, McPherson is credited with buying the girl an ice cream cone.

The sheriff’s department is praising McPherson and other officers “who have the courage, strength, and integrity to serve and protect at any moment, without hesitation.” Sheriff Kenny Freeman said that “at any given moment these self-less officers will do what needs to be done…” for their fellow citizens.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.