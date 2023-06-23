Jennings deputy recognized for life-saving efforts

A Jennings County deputy is being recognized for quick actions that saved an accident victim from serious injury or even death.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Ben Seastrom and other deputies were called to assist the North Vernon Police Department at the scene of a crash with injuries on Wednesday. Seastrom found a crash victim with serious injuries and massive bleeding.

According to the social media posts from the department, Seastrom used a combat application tourniquet that the department carries. The actions of Seastrom and others on the scene stopped the bleeding and the victim was admitted to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The sheriff’s department says that deputies are supplied with life-saving medical equipment for instances just like this. And recognized Seastrom with the knowledge and ability to take actions in seconds that helped save a life.

Photo: Deputy Ben Seastrom displays a a combat application tourniquet carried by deputies. Photo courtesy of the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.