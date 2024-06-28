Jennings deputies search for info on thefts from vehicles

Jennings County deputies are looking for your help identifying a person that may be involved in a series of thefts in the community.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, they are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in the area of County Road 900W. They have released a photo from a surveillance camera of a person of interest and are asking anyone who recognizes the person to reach out to the department.

They are also asking anyone who might have security camera video of thefts to call the department. And they suggest that you check your vehicles and belongings to make sure you have not been a victim of the thefts.

You can find a photo of the person on our website. If you have any information or more video, you can contact investigators through the Jennings county Dispatch Center at 812-346-4911.