Jennings deputies save woman from suicide attempt

Jennings County deputies say that they stopped a woman’s suicide attempt last night.

The incident happened Monday evening in Butlerville after a woman was reported to have taken a large amount of medication in a suicide attempt and was trying to take more.

Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp arrived and saw the woman putting a large amount of prescription medicine in her mouth. After a struggle, Mellencamp and Deputy Michael Watts detained the victim and forced the medication out of her mouth. She was taken to the hospital and is receiving mental health treatment.

The sheriff’s department urges you to reach out to someone if you are having thoughts of self harm. And the department is committed to helping those in need anyway that it can.