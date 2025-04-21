Jennings deputies make arrest after stolen motorcycle found at store

Jennings County deputies made an arrest Friday after a stolen motorcycle was found at the Dollar General Store on State Road 7.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcycle was located using surveillance techniques at about 9:15 a.m. Friday morning at the store. They located the driver, John J. Meisberger II and found that he was wanted on an outstanding Jennings County warrant for theft. A search found that he was carrying about 18 grams of fentanyl, along with items that had been stolen from the store.

He was arrested on preliminary charges including auto theft, theft, dealing narcotics, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphrenia, as well as the original warrant for theft and criminal trespassing.