Jennings County welcomes new police dog

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is welcoming its newest police dog.

According to the department, Deputy Max Marcoux traveled to Michigan on Monday to pick up his new K9 partner, Creed. Marcoux and Creed will have a week here before heading back to FMK9 in Berrien Center, Michigan for training starting on Sept. 11th.

The sheriff says the six-week training program will include topics such as obedience, the searching of areas, articles and buildings, tracking, protecting an officer, aggression control, narcotics detection, first aid, understanding the health of a dog, proper bathing and care, and maintaining canine records.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman is encouraging you to welcome Creed and to congratulate his trainer.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.