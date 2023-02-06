Jennings County SWAT team standoff ends in wanted man’s death

A Seymour man is dead after a standoff with the Jennings County SWAT team on Friday afternoon.

According to the Indiana State Police, the team attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 4000 block of West County Road 175N at about 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. But the wanted man, 29-year-old Devin C. Lark ran from officers. As he fled he pulled handgun and refused to drop it when deputies ordered him to do so. A deputy fired a single shot, hitting Lark.

Deputies provided treatment to Lark and an ambulance took him to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon, where he was soon pronounced dead.

Lark was wanted on many felony warrants from both Jennings and Clark counties, according to police.

A second man at the home was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident at the request of the sheriff’s department.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.