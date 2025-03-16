Jennings County Sheriff Deputies and NVPD Officer Assist in Apartment Fire

Jennings County Sheriff Deputies helped put out a fire and evacuated apartments after a fire was reported. On March 14th JCSO Deputies and NVPD Officers were dispatched to Moir Street Apartments about a reported fire. Upon arrival officers were able to determine that the smoke was coming from an apartment in the basement of the building. Deputy Michael Watts and Officer Connor Emily were able to locate the apartment and talk to the resident. While talking the officers could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the bathroom. Deputy Watts used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire while Officer Emily got the resident out of the building. The other two floors of the building were also evacuated during this time.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office wants to take this time to remind citizens to please have smoke detectors in your home and to make sure to replace the batteries on a regular basis.

Screen Grab from Deputy Watts’ bodycam footage courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Office