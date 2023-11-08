Jennings County police dog to receive protective vest

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department’s police dog Creed has been chosen to receive a bulletproof and stab protecting vest, sponsored by a woman from South Carolina.

According to the department, Creed’s vest is sponsored by Jeanne Ryan of Greer, SC and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.

The not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s group from Massachusetts provides the vests to dogs working in police and other agencies. Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 5,300 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The organization accepts donations and $985 will sponsor one vest.

You can get more information at www.vik9s.org

Photo: Jennings County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Officer Creed. Photo courtesy of Sheriff’s Department.