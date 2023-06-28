Jennings County Man Arrested For Public Indecency

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Country Squire Lakes on Sunday in response to a report of a suspicious man. The caller stated that the man, who was unknown to the caller, was naked on their porch.

When they got there, deputies saw a male subject sitting on the porch completely naked and actively performing a sexual act on himself, according to law enforcement.

The man, identified as Justin Fletcher, 35, of North Vernon, allegedly resisted arrest and, after an altercation, was taken into custody. Officers were reportedly covered in fecal matter during the altercation.

Fletcher was transported to the Jennings County Jail where he is being held on numerous preliminary charges. The North Vernon Police Department assisted in the apprehension.

Justin Fletcher Courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Office