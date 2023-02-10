Jennings County Gala brings $70k for Our Hospice

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is reporting that the recent 25th annual Jennings County Gala set a new fundraising record for the agency.

According to Our Hospice, the event last weekend netted a record $70,800. One of the annual highlights is the Gala queen contes, with Jennings County High School students competing for the honor based on their fundraising. This year’s winner is Stella Millspaugh who raised $12,375. The nine contestants combined brought in $35,225.

The event also recognized previous gala queens with seven of the previous winners in attendance.

Money raised at the gala funds support and care to the patients and families served by the Jennings County Our Hospice team.

Our Hospice, founded in 1980, opened a branch office in Jennings County in 1991. Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is not-for-profit, community-based hospice providing care in 16 counties with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.