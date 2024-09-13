Jennings County free legal clinic to be held next week

Low-income Jennings County residents will have a chance for free legal advice on Tuesday.

River Valley Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district to receive legal advice and assistance.

The group will be holding the free legal aid walk-in clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Jennings County Public Library . If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.