Jennings County deputy receives top honors in DARE class

A Jennings County deputy and former member of Bartholomew County Council has graduated at the top of his DARE class.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Matt Miller has graduated from the DARE Instructor Training and finished as the top student in his class. The two-week course was held in Fishers and the class included officers from Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Miller scored a 100 percent on the final written test.

DARE is a program dedicated to teaching students about the dangers of drug use, helping them develop decision-making skills, and empowering them to make safe and healthy choices.

Chief Deputy Cody Low said “Investing in our youth and encouraging them to make good decisions is one of the best investments we can make as a Sheriff’s Office and as a community.” He said the department looks forward to expanding the DARE program in Jennings County.

Miller previously served on the Bartholomew County Council but opted not to seek re-election last year.

Photo: Deputy Matt Miller, at right, with State education coordinator Kristie Satterfield and DARE Mentor Instructor Stephanie Tucker. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.