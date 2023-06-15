Jennings County authorities search for missing teen

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old in the area of Country Squire Lakes.

According to authorities, searchers are trying to find 14-year-old Kayden Shaver. Shaver was last seen at about 11 a.m. this morning in the subdivision wearing a green tank top. Kayden is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 136 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

There a large number of rescue workers in the Country Squire Lakes area searching for Kayden Thursday evening.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Kayden Shaver, you should contact Jennings County dispatchers at 812-346-4911.