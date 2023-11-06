Jennings authorities seeking leads in spree of window vandalism

Jennings County authorities are looking for vandals who have been breaking out windows in cars and homes.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, there were multiple reports of windows broken late on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The damage was between Hayden and Scipio on Jennings County Roads 500W, 700W and 300N. Deputies say that the same vandals are believed to be responsible for more damage Friday night into Saturday morning on County Roads 575 West, 400 North, 275 West, 350 West, and 480 West.

Authorities are asking those who may have security camera video in the areas and during those times to let deputies check the footage for any suspicious people or vehicles. If you have any information you can contact the sheriff’s department at 812-346-4911.