Jennings agency adds new equipment thanks to Duke grant

The Jennings County Emergency Management Agency says that a Duke Energy grant has allowed the agency to upgrade its equipment.

Officials say that the Duke Energy Foundation provide a grant that allowed the department to add a medical bed to the agency’s off road vehicle. They say that the vehicle has already been put to use in the field, supporting other agencies in the district during last week’s Thunder Over Louisville event.

The Duke Energy Foundation says it ” is focused on strengthening and uplifting communities throughout Indiana with grant funding.”