Jeffersonville Man Arrested For $3K Home Depot Theft, Resisting Law Enforcement

On June 28th, 2023, at approximately 1:08 PM, Seymour Police Department Investigations received a call from Home Depot Asset Protection advising that an individual had walked out of The Home Depot in Seymour with a large amount of Milwaukee cordless tools. The information was relayed to patrol officers.

A short time later, a trooper with the Indiana State Police located the suspect vehicle traveling South on Interstate 65 around the 42-mile marker. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver disregarded and attempted to flee. Troopers pursued the vehicle South and into Scott County. The pursuit went through the Scottsburg area and continued East toward Jefferson County. At one point, the driver threw a handgun from the vehicle in a construction area. The handgun was later recovered. The vehicle ultimately struck a barrier and came to a stop around SR 3 and SR 350 in Scott County.

The driver of the vehicle, Charles Lester Dexter Jr. age 44 of Jeffersonville, Indiana was taken into custody. Dexter was arrested for resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, a handgun charge, and several outstanding warrants out of Harrison County.

Seymour Police Department investigators did recover the stolen property from The Home Depot. Dexter removed a total of fourteen Milwaukee cordless items with a value of over $3,000.00 from The Home Depot.

Investigators will forward the information to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office requesting Dexter be charged with theft.