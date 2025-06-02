JCCF Announces 5th Annual Golf Outing

The Johnson County Community Foundation (JCCF) has announced its 5th Annual Golf Outing, set to take place on Thursday, September 25th, 2025, at Hillview Country Club in Franklin, Indiana.

Golfers from across the county are invited to enjoy a day on the course in support of the Johnson County Community Foundation. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12:30p.m.

Participants can reserve a foursome for $500 or sign up individually for $125 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit JCCF’s ongoing mission to support charitable initiatives and improve the quality of life in Johnson County.

For more information about sponsorships, please contact Stephanie Marten, VP of Development, at [email protected] or (317) 738-2213.